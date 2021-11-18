Yodha: Karan Johar Announces First Ever Action Franchise With Sidharth Malhotra

Here's some good news coming in for all Sidharth Malhotra fans! The actor has been roped in to play the lead in Dharma Productions' first ever action franchise titled Yodha. Karan Johar took to his social media page to make the grand announcement along with a little sneak-peek of Sidharth's new avatar. The film will be helmed by director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Karan Johar wrote, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022."

Have a look at the video.

Sidharth Malhotra also took to his social media and dropped this same video with a caption that read, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be

boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Releasing in

cinemas 11th November, 2022.🛩"

Karan also unveiled two new posters of the film and wrote, "#Yodha is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Stay tuned, because our female leads will be announced soon!✈️."

Yesterday, the filmmaker had teased fans with a post that read, "Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!!"

While the makers are yet to announce the leading day, rumours are rife that Yodha will feature two heroines- Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Speaking about Yodha, a source had earlier told News18, "Sidharth has really loved the script and has been having multiple narrations with the directors. Just like Shershaah, he wants to give a solid performance and is leaving no stone unturned. On November 13, the actor was at Mehboob Studios in Bandra for a look test. The actor was present for more than six hours and tried multiple look for the role. He also performed a few scenes to get a hang of the character. It is an out and out action film and Sidharth is taking a keen interest in the project and wants to have a perfect look in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra's last outing was Shershaah in which he had essaying the role of slain Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. The actor was appreciated for his performance and the film received a thumbs up from the audience. Besides Yodha, Sidharth also has Mission Majnu and Thank God in his kitty.