Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Gets Disha Patani And Raashii Khanna On Board

It was earlier announced that the Sidharth Malhotra starrer ariel actioner flick Yodha would be released on November 11, 2022. The first look of Sidharth was also unveiled from the movie. Now the latest development is that the makers have roped in actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna as the leading ladies in the movie.

Earlier today, both Karan Johar who will be producing the movie and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna on board. Karan shared a post wherein it was stated 'Welcoming the fierce Disha Patani' and 'Welcoming the stellar Raashii Khanna' on the montage of the movie's poster. The Kal Ho Na Ho director captioned the same stating, "The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of #Yodha are here! Welcoming the fierce, gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family. Along with Raashii Khanna, who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other! Yodha hits theatres near you on 11th November 2022." Take a look at the same.

Sidharth Malhotra also shared the same post on his social media account. The Student Of The Year actor stated, "Excited to have the two stunning female leads of #Yodha on board, Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna. Get Ready, we are coming to theatres near you on 11th November 2022." Talking about Yodha, the movie has been helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Reportedly, Sidharth had started shooting for the same last month. The movie will mark Karan Johar's Dharma Production's first ariel action movie.

Earlier a source close to Sidharth Malhotra had revealed to News18 saying, "Sidharth has really loved the script and has been having multiple narrations with the directors. Just like Shershaah, he wants to give a solid performance and is leaving no stone unturned. On November 13, the actor was at Mehboob Studios in Bandra for a look test. The actor was present for more than six hours and tried multiple looks for the role. He also performed a few scenes to get a hang of the character. It is an out and out action film and Sidharth is taking a keen interest in the project and wants to have a perfect look in the film."