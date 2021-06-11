    For Quick Alerts
      You Are Kind, God Of Mischief: Shah Rukh Khan On Tom Hiddleston's Love For Him

      By Pti
      |

      Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston's admiration for Shah Rukh Khan left many Indian fans gushing, and now the Bollywood icon has responded to the British star's fanboy remarks. A video posted on the official Twitter handle of streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar Premium earlier this week, showed Hiddleston playing the game of Word Association.

      Shah Rukh Khan

      When asked about his first thought on India, the actor, who plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) said, "Shah Rukh Khan" and referred to the superstar again when the word "Bollywood" came up.

      Tom Hiddleston Says He Thinks Of Shah Rukh Khan When Asked About India & BollywoodTom Hiddleston Says He Thinks Of Shah Rukh Khan When Asked About India & Bollywood

      Responding to the clip, Khan said Hiddleston was too "kind" to shower him with so much love. "You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though," Khan wrote referring to Hiddleston's MCU character of Loki aka God of Mischief.

      Loki: 5 Reasons Why Tom Hiddleston's Series Is A Must WatchLoki: 5 Reasons Why Tom Hiddleston's Series Is A Must Watch

      The 55-year-old actor said he is looking forward to binge watch the English actor's latest series "Loki", which started streaming in India on Disney + Hotstar Premium on Wednesday. "Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1," Khan added.

      Created by Michael Waldron, Loki is directed by Sex Education fame Kate Herron and executive produced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. It also stars actors Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

