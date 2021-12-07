YouTuber Basant Jangra Sold His Phone And Computer To Start YouTube Channel

Basant Jangra is a hardworking, competent and dedicated full-time YouTuber. With hard work and dedication he has now proved himself to be a successful YouTuber by winning millions of heart. Before his successful journey, there is a long journey of struggles and sacrifices.

He was born on February 11, 1998 in a small village of Sonipat district of Haryana named Bajana Khurd. In 2015, he passed out class 12, after that hardship and struggles started entering his life. After moving to the city, the expenses became so high that it was unbearable for them. At that time he went to the computer centre to learn computer which was also a burden to his family. He then did jobs in several professions and stood beside his family.

In 2016, he started making videos in YouTube. He was very courageous and had always shown enthusiasm while working. Finally after 11 months, he got the first payment which was $104. After this, he said to his family regarding his work as a YouTuber, but unfortunately his family members didn't support him.

Hardships continued coming and then for one year he received no payment from YouTube. Then he finally sold his computer and mobile phone and went to Delhi. His sacrifices brought about a turning point in his life, he started gaining subscribes and hearts of millions of people.

He makes prank videos and makes people smile and laugh. Now, he is successfully running three YouTube channels named Basant Jangra, Basant Jangra Vlogs and team BJ, and now, he has almost 3 million subscribers on his main channel.

Besides making prank videos, he is also doing daily vlogs and portraying his daily life to his subscribes and viewers. He loves giving time to his family members and he is a competent full-time YouTuber.