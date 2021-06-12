YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Loses Parents To COVID-19: Pens Heartbreaking Note

Bhuvan Bam, the popular YouTuber and comedian lost his parents to COVID-19 recently. Padma Bam and Avnindra Bam, the parents of Bhuvan Bam, succumbed to Novel Coronavirus within a month. The devastating news came as a great shock to the fans and followers of the renowned YouTuber.

Read the official statement here:

"Tragic demise of Bhuvan Bam's Parents

It is with great sorrow that we share this bereaving news on behalf of Bhuvan Bam's family.

In loving memory of Bhuvan's beloved father Avnindra Bam (11.05.21) and mother Padma Bam (10.06.21), we are saddened to announce their passing within one month of each other, due to Covid-19. We mourn the loss of these two gentle yet brave souls whose beautiful lives deserve to be beautifully remembered.

The past few months have been trying for the family, and we seek everyone's prayers, support, and sensitivity during this time of grief. To Bhuvan's fans and well-wishers, we request that you allow him time and space to grieve this immense loss.

We carry Aai and Baba's blessings in our hearts forever."

Bhuvan Bam took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday (June 12, 2021) and penned a heartbreaking note, mourning the demise of his beloved parents. He also shared a series of some loving pictures with his father and mother, along with the note.

Check out Bhuvan Bam's post here:

"Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I'll have to live with these questions forever. Can't wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon."

Sonam Kapoor Pens Emotional Tribute To Aneesh Bhanot Brother Of Neerja Bhanot

Mallika Dua's Mother Chinna Dua Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, Actress Shares Emotional Post

Bhuvan Bam's close friends and colleagues from the social platforms and Bollywood paid condolences to his parents in the comments section of his Instagram post.

"So sorry for ur loss bhai.stay strong ❤️," wrote Varun Dhawan.

Rajkummar Rao, the actor who has also lost both his parents, took to Bhuvan Bam's post and wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss bhai. You've done a lot. I've seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what's written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I'm always there."