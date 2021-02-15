Yudhra: Master Actress Malavika Mohanan & Siddhant Chaturvedi Team Up For A Film; First Look Posters Revealed

Ravi Udyawar who made his directorial debut with Sridevi-starrer Mom in 2018, is back with his second film. His next movie titled Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in leading roles. The makers unveiled the first look posters and a sneak-peek of the film today.

Siddhant took to his Instagram page to unveil his first look from the film. He captioned it as, "Karne Sabka Game Over! aa raha hai #YUDHRA 🍭💥. In the snap, the Gully Boy actor, all suited up, is seen gazing intensely into the camera.

Malavika Mohanan too, took to her Instagram handle to share another poster of the film and wrote, "The yin and yang of #Yudhra ☯️."

To raise up our anticipation levels, the makers even dropped a slick, action-packed glimpse of the film featuring Siddhant and Malavika. In the 1.23 minute video, we see the lead pair going all guns blazing and even share a romantic moment. Have a look.

Speaking about Yudhra, the film is touted to be an action-thriller. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the flick is slated to hit the theatrical screens in summer 2022. Buzz is that Siddhant Chaturvedi has undergone a special boxing and other martial arts training for this film.

Malavika Mohanan who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster film Master, recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Tamil film with Dhanush. Siddhant on the other hand, will be seen in a horror comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He is also a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2 which also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh.

