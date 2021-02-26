Zareen Khan On How Comparisons With Katrina Kaif Affected Her: The Public Was Never Given A Chance To See Me

Zareen Khan landed a dream debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. However, the actress hit the headlines that time for her uncanny resemblance to Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Zareen said that she is 'more than a pretty face'. She said that she was never given a chance to break out of her image as a Katrina Kaif lookalike.

Zareen revealed that she is still clueless about how the "lookalike thing" suddenly cropped up. "Yes, in the beginning, it was the whole lookalike thing... Honestly, I don't even know from where it had creeped out. Even before my pictures or my interviews came out, a random picture, from my Facebook account, was being circulated with claims that she looks like Katrina," ETimes quoted the actress as saying.

Further talking about how the constant comparisons affected her, Zareen continued, "Back then, social media was not as powerful as it is today, and we were majorly dependent on media houses and newspapers. So, I somehow feel that the public was not really given a chance to see me and have a perception of their own. It was fed to them as gossip. Our audience is also a little gullible that way, believing whatever they are fed instead of forming their own opinion."

Zareen Khan played the role of an 18th-century princess in her debut film Veer for which she had to put on weight. However, the actress ended up being body-shamed for the same.

Speaking about it, she told the tabloid, "It was a very confusing phase for me because for Veer, I had to put on weight. The makers had asked me to put on weight because I was playing an 18th-century queen and they wanted to keep it authentic. That did not go down well, and I was fat-shamed. I was called 'Fatrina'. Even when I went out for events, nothing good was ever written about me; they would talk only about my weight. I was completely lost. I did try my best by working out two-five hours a day. After being in the loop and the vicious cycle for a very long time, I understood that I'll be a big-boned girl, no matter how much weight I lose. Rather than torturing myself, I realised the importance of my mental peace and that nothing compares to it."

The Hate Story 3 actress further said that she was shocked when she was body-shamed even after losing 40 kgs. Zareen told the daily that it had a taxing effect on her mind, and she had a 'constant feeling of not being good enough'.

In the past too, Zareen had opened up about how people made her feel unncomfortable with their comments about her body.

