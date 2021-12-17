Zareen Khan On Reports Of Dating Bigg Boss Fame Shivashish Mishra: We Are In A Beautiful Phase

Recently, the tinsel town was abuzz with rumours that actress Zareen Khan has found love in former Bigg Boss contestant Shivashish Mishra. Their love-soaked posts on social media added more fuel to this buzz. Further, the duo was also spotted holidaying together in Goa.

Zareen has finally addressed all these reports in her latest tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times. The actress revealed that she met Shivashish at the beginning of this year and added that they like each other and are trying to get to know each other.

Zareen Khan Says Salman Khan's Veer Backfired On Her; 'It Went Wrong, For Some Time I Did Not Even Have Work'

She was quoted as saying, "We are trying to get to know each other," says Khan, "We are similar people and like each other's company. Let's see where it goes. We got to know each other very recently. I met him at the beginning of the year. (So) Jumping to a conclusion is too early. We like each other and that's about it."

On being asked if she is dating Shivashish, she replied that she is too old school to understand these terms and revealed that they are in a beautiful phase.

Zareen Khan Is In A Relationship With Bigg Boss 12 Fame Shivashish Mishra; See Their Romantic Posts

"Dating or not dating, we are best friends. I'm too old school to understand these terms. We are in a beautiful phase. I'm liking and enjoying it," Khan told the leading daily.

While Zareen refused to comment on her budding romance with Shivashish, she added, "My personal life is something I've never really spoken about. I find that very awkward."

Further, she was all praise for her rumoured beau and said, "He is a great guy. I like the fact that he has a childlike personality, just like me. There's no pretend and just honesty between us."

Speaking about work, Zareen was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.