Zayed Khan Dedicates His Birthday To Wife Malaika, Credits 'Mentor' Hrithik Roshan For His Body Transformation

Zayed Khan recently shocked fans with his physical transformation. The 41-year-old actor on his birthday eve shared a post-workout photo and opened up about his transformation that took more than a few months. The actor also thanked his mentor and ex-brother-in-law actor Hrithik Roshan, for helping him get through it.

Zayed in the picture can be seen sweating it out at the gym. In the caption, he wrote, "The sun will shine again. So don't give in, don't sell out, perceiver. For pain will only cleanse. Sometimes it's unbearable I know, I feel that too. And sometimes it's just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle pain, and come out on the other side Stronger, Braver more resilient. Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to."

Talking about the tough times faced by the country, he added, everyone needs to move forward together. He added, "It's time we forgive each other and ourselves. It's time we become Warriors not Parasites! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever. We must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move forward together. Hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder and believe that GOOD EXISTS!"

"Trust me my friends it does we just have to give it and honest chance, and I'm sure we will, you will, and everyone will. Big shout out to brother I take great pride in saying is my mentor Hrithik Roshan, thank you! JUST KEEP MOVING FORWARD!" he concluded the post.

Fans were excited for the actor's new look and many also praised him for the hard work. His sister and interior designer Sussanne Khan also commented on the post saying, "Looking fab on your birthday eve, my darling Zai."

Soon after, the actor also posted a picture with his wife and dedicated his birthday to his wife Malaika Parekh, "for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with." He also thanked her for her unconditional love and support over the years. Take a look at the post,

The duo got married in 2005 and welcomed kids Zidaan Khan in 2008 followed by Aariz Khan in 2011. They are often spotted together on public outings with family.

Zayed Khan who has been a part of blockbusters like Main Hoon Na (2004), Dus (2005), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), etc., was last seen in 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, in which he co-starred Rannvijay Singha and Tena Desai. While it has been years since he last appeared on screen, fans are waiting for the actor's return.