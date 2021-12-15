Zeenat Aman Lauds Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu; Recalls Doing Her Own Make Up And Hair At Beauty Pageant

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe and extended best wishes to her for her future endeavours. While speaking to a leading daily, Zeenat said that she is elated with her victory and it's a big achievement for India.

"I am extremely happy that another one of our country's girls has been crowned Miss Universe 2021. It's my personal opinion that Indian women are extremely pretty and they always stand out when it comes to beauty, poise and confidence. It is indeed a big achievement once again for our country," said Zeenat while speaking to Times Of India.

The Don actress also said that she is quite impressed with the confidence that young women show on the ramp. She said, "When you watch them participating in a pageant, you realise that they have got it all right - the correct posture, diction, vocabulary, communication skills and confidence. Everything about them is so flawless, which shows the effort that goes into it."

Zeenat who won the Femina Miss India pageant and Miss Asia Pacific International in 1970, recalled her own time at beauty pageant and said, "I remember doing my own make-up and hair, and picking my own costumes. In those days, we did not have such support systems. We just put our best foot forward. I am glad that the girls now have a great team working with them."

When asked if joining film industry becomes a mandatory option for all the pageant winners, Zeenat said, "No, it is not mandatory. Reita Faria (Miss World 1966) was a doctor. It seems that most prefer to join showbiz, but not all want to become actresses."

She further said that she is happy that the youth of our country is exposed to a global culture through various digital platforms and they have knowledge of a lot more things now. She further said that she hopes that the young men and women of our country continue to shine and make the nation proud.

Sandhu who hails from Punjab, won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, beating contestants from 79 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.