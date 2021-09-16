Zeenat Aman On Dum Maro Dum Song Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch: 1971 Music Still Resonating After 40 Years

Recently when Apple launched its upcoming iPhone 13 series, there was something else besides the phone which caught the attention of Bollywood fans. They had played Zeenat Aman's iconic song 'Dum Maro Dum' from the 1971 film Hare Krishna Hare Rama at the launch event.

Reacting to this, Zeenat told ETimes that it was an exhilarating feeling to learn that the music of Hare Rama Hare Krishna is still relevant after 40 years.

"Wow! 1971 music still resonating after 40 years! What a song!" the tabloid quoted her as saying.

She further said that back then she had no idea that the song would become a huge hit. Walking down the memory lane, she recalled, "The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I frankly heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn't expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster. They all talk to me about this when I am at any music event even today."

The chartbuster song was crooned by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman. Interestingly, 'Dum Maro Dum' was originally supposed to be sung by Lata Mangeshkar. However it was Dev Anand who suggested Asha's name for this track.

"Lata sang two beautiful solos 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Ho Ho Re Ghungroo' and a lovely duet 'Kanchi Re' for me in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. 'Dum Maro Dum' didn't seem right for her," Dev Anand had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Speaking about how the song became a super duper hit despite All India Radio banning it, Asha Bhosle had recalled, "I was walking around Durbar Square in Kathmandu, admiring the architecture of the temples, when I saw a man in a colourful shirt and quirky sunglasses standing in a café there. He looked familiar. I walked in and to my surprise found that it was Pancham (R.D. Burman). 'Hello Ashaji, come listen to this,' he said, excitedly. He was listening to a record with just different kinds of sounds.

Back in Bombay, after a month, I got a call from him for a recording. It was a marvellous, peppy composition. While rendering it, I remembered the sounds I had heard at the Kathmandu café and reproduced some of them. Pancham was delighted with the song. But two days later, he informed me that the song had been deleted from the film."

"I was extremely upset and headed straight to director Dev Anand saab's house. I told him it's a wonderful number and should be retained at any cost. He thought for some time and said, since you are saying so I shall. But the problems didn't seem to end. All India Radio banned the song. Fortunately, Radio Ceylon began to play it. 'Dum Maro Dum' became a super hit and was the Sartaj Geet on Binaca Geetmala," the veteran singer had recalled about the hippie anthem.

Hare Krishna Hare Rama featured Dev Anand, Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman in leading roles. The film revolves around a young man who travels to Kathmandu to find his long-lost sister, who is with a band of hippies, and bring her back to the family.