ZNMD Boys Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar & Abhay Deol To Make A Cameo In Alia-Katrina-Priyanka's Jee Le Zaraa?

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar left fans quite excited when he announced his next directorial, a road trip film titled Jee Le Zara spearheaded by three A-list Bollywood heroines Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The announcement was made on the day when Farhan's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years. Since then, everyone is eagerly waiting for an update on this much anticipated film.

Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the Alia-Katrina-Priyanka starrer might feature a special cameo by the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) lead actors- Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol.

An India Today quoted a source as saying, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol will be making a cameo or there will be a crossover between ZNMD and Jee Le Zaraa. Farhan is trying to make the idea of merging the characters from ZNMD into JLZ for a surprise cameo."

Previously Farhan Akhtar had revealed in one of his interviews that Jee Le Zaraa is slated to go on floors in 2022. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "The plan is to get into production in the latter part of next year. I am overjoyed at the response to the announcement. It goes to show that there is space for stories about girls going out and doing their thing."

Jee Le Zaraa has been penned by Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, and is slated for a 2023 release.