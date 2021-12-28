Zoya Akhtar On Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra Teaming Up For Jee Le Zaraa: It Just Aligned

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar had announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles. Since then there has been a lot of anticipation around this road trip film.

Recently in a chat with Film Companion, Zoya Akhtar revealed that Alia and Katrina had got in touch with wanting to do a movie together after Priyanka Chopra had called them. The Luck By Chance director said that back then, she was unaware that her brother and actor-director Farhan Akhtar had also pitched the idea of wanting to make an all-girls film.

Speaking the three leading ladies teaming up for a film, Zoya told the entertainment portal, "The only reason where you can do it now is that all the players involved wanted to do it. Even if 10 years ago there were three big female stars, filmmakers, producers who would say 'Let's do this', it could have happened. I think it's alignment. I think it's intent firstly. They are huge, three of them, they are amazing and they are massive. And what's beautiful about them is that they are distinct personalities. There's nobody that's like the other."

She continued, "Farhan had an idea that he had bounced, saying 'I want to do this with girls'. He had come up with it and wanted to do this. He had told me one line. And very independently I was contacted by the actresses (Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) not knowing about Farhan saying that, 'We want to work together' because Priyanka had called them. It just aligned. And I think if this had happened 10 years ago, it would have happened if these were the same players."

Jee Le Zaraa is slated to hit the shooting floors in 2022. Meanwhile recently in an interview with NDTV for the promotions of her film The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka had expressed her excitement about doing a Bollywood film after a long time. She had revealed that she told Farhan that she 'better be dancing in this movie' and added that it has been a long time since she delivered lines in Hindi. Amid this, there are rumours about that the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara trio- Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol might be seen in a cameo in Jee Le Zaraa.