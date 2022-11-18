13-Year-Old Josh Creator Singing Sensation Praniti Is A Superstar In The Making

13-year-old Praniti is a versatile singer and multi-talented and is currently involved in projects such as music albums, and domestic and overseas musical concerts.

Praniti started her music journey at Oscar-winner AR Rahman's KM College of Music and Technology in Chennai. She was trained in Western Vocals at the college from 2012-2014.

In 2016, she performed with actor Dhanush on stage singing 'Pona Usuru' and 'Dangamaari' tracks. He turned out to be Praniti's fan and shared her performances on his official social media pages. Many of her cover songs have gone viral, especially a mash up of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of you' and Indian composer Harris Jayaraj's 'Aathangara'.

She collaborated with composer D. Imman on a solo track which was her debut as playback singer under Red Giant Movies', actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's movie named Saravanan Irukka Bayam Yen.

In Telugu industry, Praniti's first playback singing opportunity was for the track 'PaparaPapa' in Prabhu Deva's Lakshmi, with music composed by Sam CS.

Not only singing, Praniti tried her hands at acting too. She collaborated with the production house Dream Warrior Pictures for the movie Aruvi, in which she played the role of the lead actress Aditi Balan's younger version. She even sang the intro song of her character in the film. Along with that she is good with languages too. She can sing in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Spanish.

Praniti has been receiving offers and invites from leading music composers from India for collaboration, and there are multiple projects in the pipeline across multiple languages. She is currently working on 3 projects, Shot boot three- a kids movie featuring herself and Poovaiyar under Arun Vaidhyanadhan's direction; Mazhai Pidikadha Manidhan- a movie with Vijay Antony, Mekha Akash, and herself in the lead under Vijay Milton's direction; and a web series by Stone Bench Productions starring Jeeva and his son.

1)Title winner of Sun Singer Season-4 title winner.

2) Praniti was the lead performer in a grand Malaysian music concert show powered by "Malik Streams & Productions"and was awarded 'Dazzling Tamizhachi'.

3) Praniti is being cordially invited and interviewed by most of the top-rated news/social media channels. Few of them being India Today, Indian Express, Vikatan, The Hindu, The Indus Parents, IMDb, Behindwoods, Sun TV Network, Galatta, Kalaignar Network, etc.

4) She lit up Colors TV Tamil launch in 2018 as their Child Amabassador. She also participated in a reality show called "CSK - Colors Super Kids"

5) Praniti collaborated with Milaap as their Child Ambassador to raise funds for Vaanivil, a school for marginalized community in Nagapattinam.

Praniti has won millions of hearts and that is evident with her social media following.Praniti has active 2 Million+ followers overall across her social media platforms, with 51K being on Josh.