20 Years Of Raaz: Dino Morea Says His Off-Screen Romance With Bipasha Helped Them On-Screen

Dino Morea-Bipasha Basu's Raaz clocks 20 years today (February 1). In his latest interaction with Hindustan Times, Dino opened up on how his off screen romance with his then-girlfriend Bipasha helped them on screen.

The actor told Hindustan Times, "For Bipasha it was her second film after Ajnabee (2001). It was my second film too after Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (2000). Bipasha and I were together at that time, so we already had some sort of chemistry. We had done a music video as well together Sauda Khara Khara which was Sukhbir's song. People had seen a bit of us but when people saw the chemistry on the big screen, they immediately fell in love with us, our chemistry. We won a 'nayi jodi award' also."

Dino said that working with Bipasha on Raaz was a 'fantastic' experience adding that when you know the person and have already have a romance going on off-screen, it makes shooting and bringing that chemistry on screen easier.

When Raaz released in theatres, many people had called it a rip-off of the Hollywood film, What Lies Beneath. Reacting to it, Morea admitted that while there were some references taken from the Harrison Ford-Michelle Pfeiffer film, it wasn't an official remake.

Dino told the tabloid that he had already watched What Lies Beneath long before signing Raaz and knew that it was similar in terms of the story premise and the infidelity part. He said that after reading the script, he wanted to bring his own perspective.

On being asked if he was apprehensive about signing a horror film when that genre was reduced to B-grade films and sleaze associated with the 80s and 90s, the actor said, "No. At that point I was getting to work with the Bhatt's, who had given some fantastic films. At that time working with them was an honour for me and getting my second opportunity in a big film. When Vikram Bhatt (director), narrated the story and I found it to be very interesting that they decided to make a supernatural film with love angle and the topic of infidelity."

Raaz which released in 2002 was a commercial success at the box office.