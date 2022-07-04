25 Years Of Gupt: Bobby Deol Reveals A Broken Leg Led To His Famous Dance Step In 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela'

In a career spanning over 25 years, Bobby Deol delivered some hit films in the 90s which have a cult fan-following. One amongst them is Rajiv Rai's 1997 film Gupt co-starring Kajol and Manisha Koirala. Besides its narrative filled with thrills and suspense, the movie is also known for its Viju Shah's chartbuster music and Bobby Deol's famous dance steps.

As Gupt clocks 25 years today (July 4), Bobby Deol walked down the memory lane in a chat with Hindustan Times wherein he spoke about how the film got its famous 'Bobby Deol' style of dancing.

The Ajnabee actor told the tabloid, "I had to rehearse so much to get it right. We were shooting Duniya... and there used to be no air conditioning in studios those days. I would rehearse so much that I was drenched in sweat by the end of it. And then white patches would be visible because of it. I wore eight-nine pairs of black jeans for that one song. Then I broke my leg while shooting for Barsaat, my debut film, and Gupt was immediately after that. I had an accident on the former's last day, so Chinni and Rekha Prakash ji made those hand movements of mine, which became popular as 'Bobby Deol's style'!"

Further, Bobby also recalled how the makers came up with a unique strategy for the film. He revealed that the film's director Rajiv Rai had booked a music channel for a day which played only Gupt songs.

Another reason why this Bobby Deol-starrer is still remembered is because of Kajol who took the audience by surprise with her negative act and became the first actress to bag the Best Performance in a Negative Role at the Filmfare Awards.

On being asked if he was apprehensive about Kajol walking away with the accolades, Bobby said, "I don't think so. When people see the work, music, I was dancing so much for the first time, the action was amazing. These kind of subjects were never made."

Helmed by Rajiv Rai, Gupt revolves around Sahil (Bobby Deol) who gets framed in the murder case of his estranged father played by Raj Babbar.