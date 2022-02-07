25 Years Of Judwaa: Anu Malik Reveals Salman Khan Went Berserk When He First Heard The Songs

David Dhawan's 1997 slapstick comedy Judwaa clocks 25 years today (February 7). Starring Salman Khan in a double role with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as his leading ladies, the film was a commercial success at the box office and is still remembered for iconic songs like 'Oonchi Hai Building', 'Tan Tana Tan' amongst others.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Anu Malik, the man behind the film's charbuster music walked down the memory lane and shared how Salman Khan inspired him to push his limits when it came to the composition of the music.

Malik told the tabloid, "I remember looking at Salman and seeing that masti in his eyes. That became the point of inspiration for me. I was like, 'I better give songs that would suit him to the T'. I have always believed that the star makes the song."

Calling Salman the 'real game changer', the musician recalled his conversation with the superstar outside a dance hall in Juhu wherein the latter had told him, 'Ek dum kuch alag karte hain'. Anu said that Salman's pep talk motivated him to give his best shot while composing the music for Judwaa.

Anu Malik revealed that Salman Khan was his inspiration for the film's music and added, "He has a very different style. I observed him as an actor and a person, and the music was born, which would stand the test of time. I am lucky that it has stood the test of time."

The singer who also lent his voice to 'Oonchi Hai Building' and 'East Aur West' said that Salman went berserk when he first heard the songs. Malik added that while Salman isn't very vocal when it comes to praising, his stamp of approval includes the way he smiles to the tunes, his eyes twinkles and his enquiry about the shooting. He said that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has a tremendous sense of music and can pick a good and a bad song.

Judwaa which released in 1997 revolved around twin brothers separated soon after birth, who meet in adulthood and join hands to defeat their common enemy. The film also starred Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Tiku Talsania in important roles.