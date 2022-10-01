68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn Poses For A Photo With Suriya; Says 'Deeply Respect His Talent'

The 68th National Film Awards, considered to be the most prestigious awards in the country, was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday (September 30, 2022). Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Tamil actor Suriya also made their presence felt at the event to receive the Best Actor Award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

While Ajay Devgn won the award for his 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Suriya was feliciated for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. Later, Ajay took to his Twitter handle to share a picture in which he is seen posing with the fellow National Award.

He captioned it as, "It was fantastic to share time with my esteemed colleague & fellow best actor award winner, @Suriya_offl. Deeply respect his talent & love his movies." Ajay's picture with Suriya went viral on social media in no time.

This is Ajay Devgn's third Best Actor win. The Singham star had previously won it for Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also picked up Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award.

Speaking about the award ceremony, veteran actress Asha Parekh was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Known as one of the legendary leading ladies in Indian cinema, she is known for films like Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Kati Patang, and many others.

The National Awards are running a year behind the schedule owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which had brought everything to a standstill in the last two years.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn, the Bollywood superstar will next be seen in Indra Kumar's upcoming family entertainer Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.