83 Actor Sahil Khattar Post Breakup With Singer Shruti Pathak: Life Is Beautiful And It Will Go On

YouTuber-actor Sahil Khattar who recently made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, was reportedly in a relationship with popular playback singer Shruti Pathak. The latter is known for songs like 'Mar Jawaan' (Fashion), 'Tujhe Bhula Diya' (Anjaana Anjaani) and 'Shumbhaarambh' (Kai Po Che) amongst others.

Recently there were reports floating in the media that Sahil and Shruti have parted ways. In a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Khattar confirmed the same. However, he refused to divulge the details about the reason behind his breakup.

Sahil told the tabloid, "Let's not talk about that chapter. I wouldn't comment on what (kind of) association it was, what is happening there, or where it will go. We've respected each other too much. Even now, we are going to. We both have come to a phase where it's fine... life is beautiful and it will go on. Right now, we are headed to different places, professionally."

Talking about being single, he further continued, "I don't have a personal life, and sadly, I don't (even) care. Professionally, I've been so driven that my personal life has taken a back seat. I do feel the void. I feel there should be a companion, who at least gives me a shoulder when I'm sad. I'm single and I want somebody who is sharp and intelligent."

For the unversed, rumours about Sahil and Shruti first surfaced in media in 2019. Later when the former was asked about it in one of his interviews, he had said, "Yes, she is special... There's nothing more that I want to say right now. It's pretty much there and you can see it. I usually keep my personal and private life separate, but probably it just happened this time."

Workwise, Sahil Khatter recently essayed the role of former cricketer Syed Kirmani in Kabir Khan's 83 which revolved around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.