83 Box Office: Kabir Khan Furious At Trade Analysts' Unprofessional Behaviour During Their Reporting

It's known to all that despite getting rave reviews from film critics and audience, Kabir Khan's 83 failed to set box office on fire, because of a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in India. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, Kabir Khan expressed his displeasure over trade analysts' box office reporting of 83 and slammed their unprofessional behaviour. Kabir felt that many trade analysts reported the box office collection of 83 without considering the havoc created by the ongoing pandemic.

He told IANS, "There has been very unprofessional behaviour on the part of certain trade analysts where they are reporting numbers without taking the pandemic into the context. This really surprises me because while reporting something you have to take into account the factors that lead to a situation, if not then you are not staying true to your profession."

Kabir further said that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has a strong word of mouth, but it's not translating into theatre footfall because the access to theatres is not possible in major places of exhibition. The fear is still playing on the minds of people.

Kabir further said, "There were so many films that were supposed to come immediately after us, they all pushed their release dates. They had the benefit of time, we didn't have that benefit."

Elaborating his point, Kabir said, "Literally, the day of the release was the day when the cases started piling up in the country. The third wave has been the fastest; the rate of infection is far greater compared to the earlier two waves. The speed with which it hit us, no one could have really planned in a situation like this."

He concluded by saying that as a filmmaker, audience's love holds the highest place in his heart.