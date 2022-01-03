83: Kabir Khan Says Ranveer Singh's Film Will Head To OTT If Further Restrictions Are Imposed

After a two-year long wait and refusing offers from several OTT giants, Kabir Khan's much-awaited sports drama 83 saw a theatrical release in December last year. However despite the audience gushing over Ranveer Singh's portrayal of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and the critics giving glowing reviews, the film failed to impress at the box office owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further with the rise in the COVID-19 cases leading to cinema halls in Delhi being shut down, the film's box office collection is likely to getting affected even more. Recently in an interview with Mid-day, director Kabir Khan acknowledged that the developments of the film are 'disappointing' and opened up on Kapil Dev enabled him to find solace.

He was quoted as saying, "This film was ready with us 18 months ago. We wanted people to see it on the big screen, because that is how it was designed. But, such are the times that we live in. We tried hard to acquire a safe spot for the film, but the day of its release, there was a spike in cases. By day four, Delhi theatres had shut down."

The filmmaker added, "When we won the World Cup in 1983, we didn't get money. We got respect. You made this film [to get] respect, and you are getting that. Concentrate on that.' Only he could have explained this with such positivity."

Kabir also shared that his team revisiting their decision of releasing the film on OTT platforms and told the tabloid, "We don't know if we will have to shut down tomorrow, or will be afforded another five to six days. If further restrictions are imposed, we will release the film on the web, soon. But, I am keen [that] people take precaution and go to the theatres to watch it."

When pointed out how the trade circle is highlighting how a Hollywood film like Spider-Man: No Way Home released around the same time, is spinning money at the box office, Khan said that he doesn't dwell on the negatives. "We have never got the kind of appreciation that we are getting for this film. A section of the trade pretends like there is no pandemic. These are minor distractions," the director told the tabloid.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup Win and features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin amongst others.