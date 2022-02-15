83 Movie TV Premiere Date And Time On Star Gold [Details Inside]

Kabir Khan's last release 83 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, is all set to premiere on Star Gold and we are here with all the important details.

The official Twitter handle of Star Gold shared a tweet, confirming the premiere date and time of 83 and wrote, "In this game of eleven, there are a million emotions hidden 💙 It's time to cheer for India in the #WorldTelevisionPremiere of 83, on 20th March, Sunday at 8 PM #OnlyOnStarGold 🏏 #83OnStarGold #ThisIs83 ."

In this game of eleven, there are a million emotions hidden 💙



It's time to cheer for India in the #WorldTelevisionPremiere of 83, on 20th March, Sunday at 8 PM #OnlyOnStarGold 🏏#83OnStarGold #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/9rcDxllX2W — Star Gold (@StarGoldIndia) February 15, 2022

While the OTT release date of the film has not been confirmed yet, reports suggest that the film might stream on both Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

83, which chronicles the journey of the victory of the Indian cricket team, led by Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer Singh), in the 1983 World Cup.

The film, which was released in theatres on December 24, 2021, received positive word of mouth, but owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

Reacting to his film's average box office collection, Kabir Khan had told a media portal, "I feel at this point, to even talk about Box Office, is a little petty. We are living in a pandemic. We didn't plan it in such a way that the moment we'll release, we'll have two states going into a night curfew; on the second day, we'll have six states going into a night curfew, then on the fourth day, Delhi, which is a large part of the Box Office, will announce a theatre shutdown. In the middle of things like this, I can't complain about Box Office. If I do, it wouldn't be in the spirit of 83."

"Both Ranveer and I have felt that we never got this kind of appreciation ever in our lives. The kind of love that's pouring out is unbelievable. 83 is a film which is going to be there for years to come. It is going to be one of the defining films of my career," added Khan.