A Thursday: Neha Dhupia Took Inspiration From This Show To Play A Pregnant Cop

The much anticipated trailer of Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday dropped online last week. The thriller also features Neha Dhupia as a pregnant cop ACP Catherine Alvarez who sets out to rescue 16 playschool kids held hostage by Yami's character. Fans were left intrigued by Neha in the trailer. By those who ain't aware, Neha was pregnant with her son Guriq when she was shooting for A Thursday.

The actress in her recent chat with Pinkvilla opened up on who inspired her to play a pregnant cop with so much ease. Neha revealed that just before she began shooting for A Thursday, she was watching a show called Hit and Run in which one of the characters Tali was pregnant. Neha said that she found that character highly relatable.

The Tumhari Sulu actress told the portal, "I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called Hit and Run, starring Lior Raz, and there's a character called Tali, who's pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well. The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned."

Neha further said that even while being pregnant, she tried to focus more on being the cop than on her physical condition.

"We didn't go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before. This is my second time and you don't change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It's beautiful. What you're going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn't have to work too much towards that," Neha told the portal.

A Thursday stars Yami Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher who helds 16 kids in a playschool hostage which makes everyone question her sanity and possible reason for the heinous act. Besides Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia, the film helmed by Behzad Khambata also features Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.