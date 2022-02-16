a-thursday-ott-release-date-and-time-details

Yami Gautam's upcoming OTT release A Thursday is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from tomorrow i.e., February 17, 2022. The film, which revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages, is likely to be released at 12:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Interestingly, when the trailer of the film was dropped on YouTube, it received tremendous response from netizens and Yami was lauded immensely for the portrayal of her character.

Directed by Behzad Khambata and bankrolled by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, the film also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Recently, while speaking about the film to a media portal, Yami said that the film is very close to her heart for more reasons than one. She further added that she is more than excited to receive so much love from her fans across the nation, and it makes her sure as an actor to take up many such challenging and edgy characters in the future.

Yami also asserted that she is hopeful that viewers will enjoy the film, as she and her team have put so much efforts into making it an edgy watch.

Apart from Yami, Neha also spoke about doing A Thursday and said, "When I read this script, as a mom, I was like what is happening. Then when the big reveal happens, you will see there is an important message to put out there."

Those who are not aware, Neha shot the film amid her pregnancy hence, her baby bump in the film is real. Recently, her co-star Atul Kulkarni lauded the actress for her professionalism.