      Aamir Khan And Son Azad Enjoy A Mango Binge

      The most versatile superstar of his generation, Aamir Khan took the internet by a storm with an adorable click of enjoying a mango binge with his son, Azad.

      The father-son duo went on an Aam binge as they dug into a plateful with both hands - Quite an interesting visual for Aamir Khan fans to see the superstar and his son in candid moments.

      Taking to its social media handle, Aamir Khan Productions wrote in the caption," Have you treated yourself and your family with some 🥭 yet?

      Looking at the wholesome visual of the superstar, fans can't stop gushing and showered the father son duo with love.

      With respect to work, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 14:13 [IST]
      X