Aamir Khan And Son Azad Enjoy A Mango Binge
oi-Filmibeat Desk
The
most
versatile
superstar
of
his
generation,
Aamir
Khan
took
the
internet
by
a
storm
with
an
adorable
click
of
enjoying
a
mango
binge
with
his
son,
Azad.
The
father-son
duo
went
on
an
Aam
binge
as
they
dug
into
a
plateful
with
both
hands
-
Quite
an
interesting
visual
for
Aamir
Khan
fans
to
see
the
superstar
and
his
son
in
candid
moments.
Taking
to
its
social
media
handle,
Aamir
Khan
Productions
wrote
in
the
caption," Have
you
treated
yourself
and
your
family
with
some
🥭
yet?
Looking
at
the
wholesome
visual
of
the
superstar,
fans
can't
stop
gushing
and
showered
the
father
son
duo
with
love.
With
respect
to
work,
Aamir
will
next
be
seen
in
Laal
Singh
Chaddha.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 14:13 [IST]