aamir-khan-celebrates-his-mother-s-birthday-in-the-sweetest-way-possible

There is no doubt that Aamir Khan shares a very special bond with his mom. The star never misses a chance to show love for her. His mom is the actor's greatest supporter and biggest strength. Yesterday, Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain turned a year older and the star celebrated her birthday in the sweetest way possible.

With several close ones coming together for the birthday celebration of Aamir's mother, the gathering seems to be very warm and homely.

Aamir is closest to his mom and shares a great bond with her. She is also one of the honest critics of his work and projects. Her advice plays a vital role in his life. Not only is Zeenat Hussain the first person to watch his films, but she is also the person who gives the first clap for all of his passion projects. Recently, Aamir Khan along with his youngest son Azad Khan personally went to buy a gift for his mother's birthday.

Clearly, Khan shares a great rapport with his mom which is reflected in all the Aamir Khan Production films whether it is Taare Zameen Par, Secret Superstar, or his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The star has always given space for strong mother characters to foster and grow. We can most certainly believe that this portrayal is inspired by his relationship with his mother Zeenat Hussain.