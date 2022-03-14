Aamir Khan Congratulates The Kashmir Files Team On The Film’s Success

Aamir Khan turns 57 today (March 14), and on this special day, the Bollywood superstar had a candid interaction with the media in Mumbai. In a fun Q&A session, the actor was asked about the recently released film The Kashmir Files, which is doing exceptionally good at the box office.

When asked about the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri, birthday boy Aamir Khan said, "Actually, I have not seen the film. I have heard it is very successful. My congratulations to the team." Looks like Aamir is eager to watch the film as The Kashmir Files is creating history by giving tough competition to the big-budget pan-India film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas. pic.twitter.com/cAXZpSzDnK — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 14, 2022

Not only Aamir Khan, but celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Aditya Dhar and others have also praised The Kashmir Files. URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar took to Twitter and tweeted, "You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn't have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas."

Aditya Dhar also added some more tweets while praising the film. Moreover, talented actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a note, in which she bashed the Bollywood celebs for keeping the pin drop silence about The Kashmir Files.

Moreover, famous YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani praised the film by tweeting, "My dad says #TheKashmiriFiles will cross 200 crores at the box office. I visited my place today, i was stuck at my own parking for half an hour. I think his prediction will be absolutely correct. The movie has already shattered records."

"Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri cant even imagine the level of mental and physical hardwork you and your team must have gone through to make this film," he added.

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the film has collected Rs 27.15 Crore in its first weekend. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and others in key roles.