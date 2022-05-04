Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Celebrates Eid With Beau Nupur Shikhare; Imran Khan Makes A Rare Appearance

It's no secret that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is dating fitness coach Nupur Shikare. Ira often drops adorable pictures for her followers on social media from her outings and festive celebrations with her beau. This Eid too, she gave fans a sneak peek into how she rang in the festival with her boyfriend and her near and dear ones.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, Ira penned a quirky caption that read, "Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak."

The pictures feature Ira looking radiant in a green coloured lehenga with plunging neck choli, as she strikes a pose with Nupur who is twinning in a green kurta paired with black pants. And guess what, one of the clicks even featured her cousin and former actor Imran Khan who has been keeping a low profile since a long time.

Imran, dressed in a pathani kurta-pyjama, is seen looking at the phone while posing for a selfie with Ira and their friends.

Imran had made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. After starring in 14 films which include commercially successful ones like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, it was reported in 2020 that the actor has bid adieu to acting. His close friend and actor Akshay Oberoi had revealed that Imran has quit acting to pursue a career in direction. Since then, he has been away from the limelight.

Recently, Imran's cousin Zayn Marie had opened up on why he has been away from the public eye and said, "He is being a father and he is being himself and I think he is really happy and when people pull back asking for space, we should give them that."