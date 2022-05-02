Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Pens Thought-Provoking Note After Watching Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was lauded by the critics and the audience when it released in theatres in February this year. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also had a successful run at the cinema halls and minted a lifetime collection of Rs 129.10 Crore at the box office.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Ira Khan recently watched this film and took to her Instagram handle on share her thoughts on this Alia Bhatt-starrer.

Ira shared a long note in which she wrote about how Gangubai had the will to change the wrong around her. However, despite all her efforts, she could not legalize sex work. She further reflected on how sometimes we might fail to bring in any big change which involves more than us, but we can be successful in bringing about small changes.

Ira wrote, "You can develop a fierce will to change the wrong around you because of the trauma you experienced, making you able to ride big waves and overcome many obstacles... even then you don't manage to legalize prostitution."

She continued, "You can have money, intelligence, skill, connections, drive, passion and great timing... you can want it REALLY BADLY and try your genuine hardest but eradicating world hunger, stopping climate change, eliminating discrimination, achieving gender equality, systematic paradigm change...anything even slightly big that involves more than just you (because you is the only thing you have some control over)... the world is much bigger than us."

"We are meant to work on problems our children will solve. You might find the odd solution here or there.... You will die before your life's work is done." - The Adam Project. You did manage to stop one builder/organization from tearing down the homes of thousands. Gangubai took the win. She felt genuine gratitude, pride and joy from what she did manage to achieve. Are you able to appreciate your wins?," she signed off her note.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. Besides Alia, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently streaming on Netflix.