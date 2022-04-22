Aamir Khan Fans Eagerly Await 28th April As The Superstar Will Share A Special Kahaani!

Earlier today Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan left his fans befuddled with a video that revealed how the superstar will share a special 'kahaani’ on the 28th of April.

In the video shared by Amir Khan’s production house, the star was seen acing his batting skills, about which we are aware from the time of Lagaan. In the video, Amir promises to narrate a story on the 28th of April. Looking at his enthusiasm for narrating the tale, the players around him hail a loud 'Yes’!

The fact that Aamir Khan is rarely in the public eye piqued the curiosity of his fans and movie aficionados even more.

Though there are several theories floating around what the 'kahaani’ might be; ranging from some life lessons, personal trivia to a new professional development, the details are being kept tightly under wraps at the moment.

Known to be a fiercely private person, the superstar’s recent video has created quite a stir over social media platforms as we eagerly await to unravel this mystery on the 28th April.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is all set to bring audiences his labour of love, Laal Singh Chhada also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Advait Chandan.