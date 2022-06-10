Aamir Khan Goes Back To Haryana After Dangal; Actor To Encourage Youngsters At Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Aamir
Khan,
who
is
also
popularly
known
as
one
of
the
biggest
sports
aficionados
is
all
set
to
leave
for
Panchkula,
Haryana
to
attend
Khelo
India
Youth
Games
2022
on
Sunday
(June
12).
The
superstar
will
be
present
there
as
a
celebrity
guest
and
will
be
seen
addressing
the
young
athlete
talent
across
schools
and
colleges
of
India.
Aamir's
presence
will
boost
enthusiasm
and
help
in
recognition
of
the
talent
present
there.
This
is
the
first
time
the
actor
is
going
back
to
Haryana
after
Dangal.
This
is
not
the
first
time
that
Aamir
Khan
has
shown
enthusiasm
for
grass
root
sports.
From
wrestling,
and
table
tennis
to
cricket,
the
star
is
often
seen
indulging
in
different
types
of
sports.
Aamir,
who
is
an
avid
viewer
and
a
supporter
of
sports
is
also
the
unofficial
brand
ambassador
of
the
grass
root
sports.
Back
in
2016,
the
Ghajini
star
introduced
the
world
to
the
never
before
told
story
of
Geeta
and
Babita
Phogat
through
Dangal.
Dangal
turned
out
to
be
one
of
the
biggest
films
worldwide
which
put
out
the
untold
journey
of
Mahavir
Singh
Phogat
and
his
daughters
in
limelight.
Recently,
the
star
hosted
the
finale
of
T-20
and
proved
his
zealot
for
sports.
Meanwhile,
on
the
work
front,
Aamir
Khan's
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
is
gearing
up
for
its
release
on
11
August
2022.