Aamir Khan Has A Cheerful Message For The Students With Board Exams Set To Begin!

Say
it
by
the
means
of
films
or
just
a
social
media
mention,
Aamir
Khan
never
misses
a
chance
to
bring
positivity
into
the
atmosphere.
The
perfectionist
is
often
looked
up
to
for
his
motivating
attitude.
So,
recently,
Aamir
Khan
was
seen
sharing
a
cherishing
note
on
his
social
media
for
the
students
who
will
soon
be
giving
their
board
exams.
So
the
actor's
note
came
as
a
motivating
note
for
the
students
as
he
wrote
-
"Best
of
luck
to
all
students
who
will
soon
be
giving
their
exams!
Give
it
your
best,
and
leave
the
rest…
🤗
And
remember…
Re
chachu,
ALL
IS
WELL
❤️!
Love."