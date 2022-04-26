    For Quick Alerts
      Aamir Khan Has A Cheerful Message For The Students With Board Exams Set To Begin!

      Say it by the means of films or just a social media mention, Aamir Khan never misses a chance to bring positivity into the atmosphere. The perfectionist is often looked up to for his motivating attitude.

      So, recently, Aamir Khan was seen sharing a cherishing note on his social media for the students who will soon be giving their board exams.

      So the actor's note came as a motivating note for the students as he wrote - "Best of luck to all students who will soon be giving their exams! Give it your best, and leave the rest… 🤗 And remember… Re chachu, ALL IS WELL ❤️! Love."

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 19:53 [IST]
      X