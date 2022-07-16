    For Quick Alerts
      Aamir Khan Hosts Special Preview Of Laal Singh Chaddha For Chiranjeevi; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan Attend

      Aamir Khan is currently on a spree as the star is busy executing his dream project, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is going out and out in every way possible, making it a point that the film reaches the mass audience.

      The actor recently arranged a special preview of the film at the residence of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. The preview was also attended by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya.

      Chiranjeevi shared a short video recently on his social media, which had glimpses of the team's visit to his home. Talking about the same, the star jotted down a heartfelt note saying -

      "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, a few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm warm gesture. Most of all, what a Gem of a film you have made!! 🙏 Such a wonderful emotional journey!!"

      Meanwhile, the team of Laal Singh Chadda is being hailed around the nation for its spectacular playlist. Recently, the 4th song 'Tur Kalleyan from the album was released and is being widely appreciated.

      Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 13:38 [IST]
      X