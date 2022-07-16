Aamir Khan Hosts Special Preview Of Laal Singh Chaddha For Chiranjeevi; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan Attend

Aamir
Khan
is
currently
on
a
spree
as
the
star
is
busy
executing
his
dream
project,
Laal
Singh
Chaddha.
The
actor
is
going
out
and
out
in
every
way
possible,
making
it
a
point
that
the
film
reaches
the
mass
audience.
The
actor
recently
arranged
a
special
preview
of
the
film
at
the
residence
of
Telugu
superstar
Chiranjeevi.
The
preview
was
also
attended
by
SS
Rajamouli,
Ram
Charan
and
Naga
Chaitanya.
Chiranjeevi
shared
a
short
video
recently
on
his
social
media,
which
had
glimpses
of
the
team's
visit
to
his
home.
Talking
about
the
same,
the
star
jotted
down
a
heartfelt
note
saying
-
"Fascinating
how
a
chance
meeting
&
a
little
chat
with
my
dear
friend
#AamirKhan
@Kyoto
airport
-
Japan,
a
few
years
ago
led
to
me
becoming
a
part
of
his
dream
project
#LaalSinghChaddha.
Thank
You
#AamirKhan
for
the
exclusive
preview
at
my
home.
Heartened
by
your
warm
warm
gesture.
Most
of
all,
what
a
Gem
of
a
film
you
have
made!!
🙏
Such
a
wonderful
emotional
journey!!"
Meanwhile,
the
team
of
Laal
Singh
Chadda
is
being
hailed
around
the
nation
for
its
spectacular
playlist.
Recently,
the
4th
song
'Tur
Kalleyan
from
the
album
was
released
and
is
being
widely
appreciated.
Laal
Singh
Chaddha,
produced
by
Aamir
Khan
Productions,
Kiran
Rao,
and
Viacom18
Studios,
also
stars
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Mona
Singh,
and
Chaitanya
Akkineni.
It
is
an
official
remake
of
Forrest
Gump.
The
film
will
be
released
on
11
August.