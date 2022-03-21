Aamir Khan Is Happy With Success Of The Kashmir Files; Says 'Every Indian Should Watch It'

Vivek Agnihotri's recent release The Kashmir Files has taken the nation by storm. The film has been declared an all-time blockbuster as it continues to smash records and draw a huge crowd to the theatres with every passing day.

Besides the general public, the film has also received appreciation from many celebrities from the Hindi film industry who have lauded the brave story-telling and urged people to watch the movie. One amongst them is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Recently, when the actor graced an event for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR with the lead cast, Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt in Delhi, he was asked to react to 'The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam Kher's suggestion about watching the movie.

Reacting to the question, Aamir said that while he is yet to watch the film, he will catch it up soon. He went on to say that the Indian needs to watch a film made on such a topic as it would make them realise what happens when innocent lives have to face such dreadful phase.

Aamir said, "Yeh ek History ka aisa hissa hai jisse humara dil dukhta hai." Kashmir mein jo Kashmiri panditon ke saath hua hai.. woh bahut dukh ki baat hai. Aur aisi ek topic pe jo film bani hai, har Hindustani ko yeh dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chaiye, ki ek inssan pe jab atyachar ho toh kya beetiti hai." (The film talks about a dark phase that still hurt us. Whatever happened with Kashmiri pandits in Kashmir was really sad. We have a film that showcases the darkest chapter of history. So, every Indian should watch it, and they should realise what happens when innocent lives have to go through such a dreadful phase)."

Talking about the film's fantastic run at the box office, the actor added, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity, and it's wonderful. So I will definitely watch the film, and I am so happy that the film is successful."

Workwise, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.