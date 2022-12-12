Laal Singh Chaddha Premiere: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer On Television

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been one of the most talked about releases of the year. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. After all, it is the official Bollywood remake of Toma Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie featured Aamir Khan in the turbaned role for the first time. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha had witnessed a theatrical release on August 11 this year and opened to decent reviews from the audience and critics.

And now, four months after its theatrical release, Laal Singh Chaddha is finally set to premiere on national television. Of late, there has been a buzz about the Laal Singh Chaddha's nation television premiere on New Years's eve. However, the movie will not be releasing on New Year. Instead, it will be premiered on Christmas 2022 as per the recent promos.

Where to watch Laal Singh Chaddha: Colors

When to watch Laal Singh Chaddha: December 25 at 1 pm

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha marked Aamir's third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The movie was co-produced by Aamir and also featured Mona Singh, Manav Vij, etc in key roles. Interestingly, it also marked Naga Chaitanya's big Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, Aamir has taken a break post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about it, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist said, "I am not doing anything. For last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after a year. You can see me in this small role".

Aamir was recently seen in a cameo in Revathi's Salaam Venky which marked his reunion with Kajol after 16 years and the movie has been garnering a positive word of mouth. In fact, Ajay Devgn penned a heartwarming note singing praises for his wife Kajol. He wrote, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film. Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially Revathy. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew".