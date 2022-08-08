Aamir Khan On His Dream Project On Mahabarat: It's Much Deeper Than A Film, I Am Not Ready For That

For the longest period of time, there were talks doing the rounds that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is keen to make a film on the Hindu epic Mahabharat. Later, it was reported that it would be a web series and the superstar would be managing it.

However, soon news portals reported that Aamir has decided to shelve the project because he felt the timing wasn't right. The Secret Superstar in his recent interview for Galatta Plus, revealed why he isn't ready for his dream project yet.

Aamir said, "When you're making Mahabharat, you're not making a film, you're doing a yagna. It's not a film, it's much deeper than that. So I'm not ready for that. I'm afraid to bring it out in the fore. Mahabharat will never let you down, you might let it down."

The actor admitted that sometimes his calculations have gone wrong. He said that while he celebrates his successes, he holds his failures close to his heart as he has learnt a lot of invaluable lessons from them.

"I give a lot of thought to what went wrong. See a film that doesn't work, is an opportunity. You learn exactly where it's gone wrong. Wherever I am today, is because of my failure and not my success. I hold my failures close to my heart, because those are the ones have struggled the most. But they teach you a lot. So I value my failures a lot," Khan said in his interview.

Aamir Khan's last theatrical release was the period action adventure Thugs Of Hindostan. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, the film was a massive box office disaster. Following the film's disappointing performance, Aamir Khan had sought apology from his fans. He had said that he was very sorry, upset and hurt for not living up to their expectations.

The Bollywood superstar is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir said that he hopes that this film will touch people's hearts and resonate with the audience.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11.