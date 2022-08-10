Aamir Khan Opens Up About Laal Singh Chaddha Trolls: Says The Film Is Made With A Lot Of Effort

Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood is all set to release his ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha. The project, which is helmed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forest Gump. In a recent interaction with the media, Aamir Khan opened up about the trolling and boycott faced by Laal Singh Chaddha.

While addressing the trolls and boycott trends on social media, the leading man stated that the intention behind making this film was not to hurt anyone's sentiments. Aamir Khan added that he feels sad for unintentionally hurting people with the film. The actor also added that they made Laal Singh Chadda with a lot of effort.

On a related note, Laal Singh Chaddha has been receiving exceptional reviews after its preview shows. According to the initial reviews, the Aamir Khan starrer is a soulful film and an extremely faithful remake of Forest Gump, that is going to provide a heartwarming experience for its audiences. If things go at the same rate post-release, the Advait Chandan directorial might emerge as yet another blockbuster outing from Aamir Khan.

Recently in an interview, Aamir Khan extensively spoke about how the shorter OTT window affects the performance of films in theatres. The Mr. Perfectionist, who has also produced Laal Singh Chaddha along with Viacom 18 Pictures, has decided to release the film on an OTT platform only after 6 months after its theatrical release. The actor-producer believes that the box office performance of a film can be improved by this move.