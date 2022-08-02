Aamir Khan Opens Up On Bollywood Films Failing At The Theatres; 'If We Want To Cater To A Mass Audience...'

So far, 2022 hasn't been a great year for the Hindi Film Industry when it comes to the box office. Films headlined by major stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have failed to woo the audience to the theatres.

Now, all eyes are towards Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha which is expected to break the dry spell for Bollywood at the box office. The stakes and expectations are high from the Advait Chandan-directorial which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

In a recent group interaction with the media, Aamir Khan opined on the current setting of Bollywood where many big films have failed at the box office along with constant comparisons with the South movies.

On being asked if he feels this is just a temporary phase, the superstar replied, "I don't see a shift in the phase. Historically, films which are bad and fail to impress the audience don't work at the box office. That's what has happened. Films like Pushpa, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were liked by the audience, and hence they worked at the box office. For me, that's what I see as a permanent trend. If a film is good, it will work."

The actor further said that box office numbers matter to him as he feel that's the only yardstick he has to calculate how many people have watched and loved his movies.

Speaking about the Bollywood VS South debate, Aamir said that he doesn't believe in comparisons.

The 3 Idiots actor said, "I think each filmmaker is trying to do his best. At the end of the day, as an audience, I am not concerned about which part of India the film is coming from. Why should I be concerned? If I am getting entertained and being emotionally satisfied by watching a Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi, or Marathi film, then what's wrong with it? Agar South ki filmein chal rahi hai aur logon ko pasand aa rahi hai, toh uss mein takleef kya hai? Yeh toh aachi baat hai.

Aamir also admitted that the early 0TT premiere of films have also played a spoilsport.

"I believe that if a movie is coming to your home through OTT within a few weeks after the release, then why would people go and watch it in theatres? Yeh toh wohi baat ho gayi ki aap kahi mat jao... main aa raha hu aapke pass. So, I have always fought for a 6-months gap in the digital release," the actor explained.

Further, Aamir said that he feels that in the Hindi Film Industry, the choice of the people who are in control of what films get made is perhaps less relevant to a larger audience.

"If we want to cater to a mass audience, then we will have to pick subjects that will be relatable to the masses. As a filmmaker, I will follow my vision, but if I am catering to a niche audience, then I should market it in that manner, or inform the audience. If you want please a large audience, then you have to pick a topic that's relevant to a larger audience," the Bollywood star told reporters.

The actor said that because of OTT platforms, the audience's tastes have become finer because of watching content across different national and foreign languages. They are now rejecting the content which they would accept earlier. They are choosy about what appeals to them and what doesn't.

Aamir said that the Hindi filmmakers including him need to look at honing their skills and pick topics that are relevant to a larger audience as supposed to those which are relevant to a smaller audience.

Speaking about Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic, Forrest Gump.