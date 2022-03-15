Aamir Khan Opens Up On Giving Up Alcohol; 'I Would Down The Entire Bottle, I Felt That Wasn't Okay'

Aamir Khan in his latest interview with a leading news portal opened up on alcoholism. The superstar revealed that he used to drink occasionally in the past, but has now given up on it completely.

The actor admitted that though he was an occasional drinker, he would finish an entire bottle which he felt wasn't okay.

Aamir Khan Congratulates The Kashmir Files Team On The Film's Success

Aamir told News18, "I used to drink sometimes, but I don't anymore. Some people take two pegs and they are sorted. But I was never one of those who drank regularly. I used to drink on occasions, but whenever I did sit down to drink, I would down the entire bottle. And I felt that that was not okay."

Revealing the reason why he gave up alcohol, the Dangal actor added, "And when you are intoxicated, you do or say certain things which you later regret. Not that anything major has happened like that until now, but the fact that a person is no longer under their own control, that didn't sit well with me."

Aamir Khan Says Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Gave Him Life's Best Birthday Gift; 'My Love For Her Has Increased'

In the same interview, Aamir also talked about spirituality and said that despite not doing anything explicitly spiritual, he does consider himself to be one. The superstar said, "Our country is like that. As a child, you grown up listening to the tales of the Mahabharata and Ramayan. It resides in us, you cannot escape it if you are an Indian. As far as I am concerned, I have not done anything actively which is spiritual in nature. But in my own way, I consider myself spiritual too."

The actor also looked back in retrospect and admitted that he took his family members for granted and didn't devote them enough time.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday with the members from the media at a hotel in Mumbai. Workwise, the actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.