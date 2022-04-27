Aamir Khan Plays Beethoven On A Piano As He Elevates Anticipation For His Kahaani

The
perfectionist
Aamir
Khan
has
been
constantly
building
up
the
excitement
of
his
fans
by
coming
up
with
creative
posts
that
keep
on
taking
the
internet
by
storm
as
the
superstar
has
come
up
with
the
announcement
that
he
will
be
coming
up
with
a
special
'kahaani'
on
the
28th
April.
Recently,
Aamir
took
to
his
social
media
and
was
seen
getting
his
hand
on
the
piano
playing
a
beautiful
Für
Elise
by
Beethoven
while
informing
his
fans
how
he
will
be
sharing
a
story
with
everyone
tomorrow
on
the
28th'
as
he
said,
"Kal
milta
hu
mai
ap
logo
ko".
He
mentioned
in
the
caption,
"Less
than
24
hrs
to
go
to
know
#KyaHaiKahani."