      Aamir Khan Plays Beethoven On A Piano As He Elevates Anticipation For His Kahaani

      The perfectionist Aamir Khan has been constantly building up the excitement of his fans by coming up with creative posts that keep on taking the internet by storm as the superstar has come up with the announcement that he will be coming up with a special 'kahaani' on the 28th April.

      Recently, Aamir took to his social media and was seen getting his hand on the piano playing a beautiful Für Elise by Beethoven while informing his fans how he will be sharing a story with everyone tomorrow on the 28th' as he said, "Kal milta hu mai ap logo ko".

      He mentioned in the caption, "Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani."

      Our calendars are now marked for 28th April, as we wait with baited breath for Aamir Khan's 'kahaani'.

      Speaking about films, the superstar will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 16:03 [IST]
