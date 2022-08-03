Aamir Khan Reacts To Audience Drawing Similarities Between His Acting In PK & Laal Singh Chaddha

When the trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha dropped online, it received a mixed response from the audience. While some lauded the Bollywood superstar's new avatar, there were a few who felt that his expressions as Laal was similar to that of his last two characters, PK from Rajkumar Hirani's PK and Samar from Dhoom 3.

Soon, memes started floating on social media on how the actor is playing different characters using the same expressions.

In his recent group interaction with the media, Aamir Khan responded to this criticism. He asked the audience to watch the entire movie and then decide.

Aamir said, "I think you all should watch the film and then decide. I will tell you why, because there is one similarity in Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality that both of them possess. So, in the trailer, you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance."

He continued, "Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega. Woh aapko PK nahi lagega, mere hisab se (When you will watch Laal's full performance, I am hoping that you will spot the same innocence but will also realise that they are two different characters. You won't feel it's PK, as per me)."

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood cult classic, Forrest Gump. In the same interview, the actor also talked about the audience drawing comparisons between both the films.

"Comparisons are inevitable when you remake or adapt a film and I think that it should happen. I hope that people like our film," Aamir told reporters.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the Advait Chandan-directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.