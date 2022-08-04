Aamir Khan Returns To IIM Bangalore After 3 Idiots For A Special Talk At Annual International Summit Vista

Here's some good news for Aamir Khan fans! The Bollywood superstar has been invited for a special talk at the Annual International Summit Vista, which will be held at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B).

In his interaction with the students at the summit, the Dangal star will be talking about 'Facets of Management In Films and Life'. With many blockbuster movies to his credit, Aamir is one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry.

One of the reasons why he is a credible speaker on this topic is because most of his movies have underlined important management lessons such as 'Leadership' in Lagaan & 'Team Building' in Dangal.

Besides Aamir Khan, other acclaimed names like filmmaker Advait Chandan, actress Mona Singh, actor Naga Chaitanya, Peyush Bansal CEO and Co-founder of Lenskart, Anil Agrawal Chairman of Vedanta, and Punit Renjen Global CEO, Deloitte will also be a part of this special talk.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time when Aamir Khan would be making his presence felt at IIM Bangalore. The superstar had shot and stayed at the management institute's campus during the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 blockbuster film, 3 Idiots, which also featured R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The social comedy was appreciated for his storyline which highlighted the pressure youngsters face while chasing their careers. 3 Idiots was a money-spinner and broke records at the box office.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, the superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Oscar Award-winning Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.