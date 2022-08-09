aamir-khan-reveals-why-his-character-in-laal-singh-chaddha-is-a-sikh

As Aamir Khan gears up for the release of his most awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, actor opens up about his character in the film. While speaking to journalist Baradwaj Rangan, Aamir revealed why his character in the film is a Sikh and said that the film's writer Atul Kulkarni had special reasons to make his character a Sikh, so that people can relate more with his emotions.

He said, "Atul (Atul Kulkarni) in his adaptation (of Forrest Gump) had already placed him as a Sikh... When we received it as a script, we were already reading a Sikh character. So, it felt very natural to us and organic to us. So, none of us questioned why he is a Sikh."

Aamir further said that now that he thinks about it, technically, the character could be anyone, but he thinks Atul did that because in the timeline of recent socio-political history, 1983-84 was a very difficult time for the Sikh community.

"By making the lead character a Sikh, I think what Atul was trying to do and I think he did that rather well, is that you are actually investing your emotions very strongly in the character, in the incident and then from there on... in the film," added Aamir.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead role. On a related note, Laal Singh Chaddha will be clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan at the box office and it would be interesting to see which film will emerge as the winner.