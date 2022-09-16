Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Calls Sushant's Death A Murder; 'I Pray That The Truth Comes Out'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise was a huge shocker for the film industry as well as his fans. The Dil Bechara actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

His mysterious death spawned several conspiracy theories on social media. Later, in an interview on a national television, his sister Priyanka Singh alleged that her brother's death was a result of a huge conspiracy hatched by a nexus who was insecure of his talent and intellect.

And now, Bollywood star Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan too made some shocking statements in connection with this case in his recent interview with Times Now Navbharat.

Faissal told the news portal, "I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn't even come out. I pray that the truth comes out, so that everyone knows."

In the same interview, the actor who made his debut in the Hindi Film Industry alongside his brother Aamir Khan in 2000 film Mela, also spoke about his disappearance from the screen. He said that he was caught in many family matters, due to which he distanced himself from the film industry.

Faissal said that it is very difficult to fight with loved ones and made some serious allegations against his family members. He alleged that while they claimed that he had gone mad, his superstar-brother Aamir got the guards installed. Faissal claimed that his phone was snatched and he was imprisoned after being cut off from the world. He even alleged that he was given medicines and that he suffered all this for a long time.

Faissal told the publication that later he left his family and filed a case against them, which he won wherein the court stated that he isn't insane. He revealed that after the second marriage, his father started living separately, but he supported him during that period.

The actor told the portal that after winning the case, he started working on scripts. He also revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss but he turned down the offer as he wants to stay away from fights and enjoy his life freely.

Faissal marked his directorial debut with Faactory and even acting in it.