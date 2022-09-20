Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Says Laal Singh Chaddha Was Not A Wow Film

Aamir Khan marked his return to the marquee after four years with Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha after a gap of four years. The film, an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, received mixed reviews from the critics upon its release. Unfortunately, the film crashed badly at the box office.

Aamir's brother Faissal Khan in his recent interview with ETimes, shared his review of the film. He revealed that he watched the film but it only worked for him in parts. The Mela actor said that Aamir should have picked up a better project to return to cinema halls after a gap of four years. The filmmaker-actor further added, "It was not a wow film."

Faissal also reacted to Aamir's apology about his controversial past remarks at the time of Laal Singh Chaddha's release when the film was facing boycott calls on social media. He said that Aamir was right to apologise, but that the apology should have come before, and not when he had a film to promote.

In the same interview, Faissal opened up on his equation of his ilustrious brother Aamir and said that he is on cordial terms with him now and that he lives in the family home. "Of course, I am on talking terms with him. We meet and greet each other on occasions. But the thing is that he's so busy in his life and I am struggling in my busy life," he told the tabloid.

For the unversed, in the past, Faisal had accused Aamir of keeping him under house arrest and attempting to take custody of him when his family had alleged that he is suffering from schizophrenia. Later, the court gave its verdict in Faissal's favour.

While speaking with the tabloid, Faissal also revealed that he was offered to be a part of Bigg Boss. However, he turned down the offer as he doesn't intend to get caged again as he was earlier in Aamir's house and added that he wants to 'live free and flow like water.'