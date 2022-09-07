Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha To Get An Early OTT Release To Minimise Losses: Report

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most-anticipated films of this year. Unfortunately, upon its theatrical release, the film failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

The human drama stirred controversy for several reasons and even fall prey to the cancel culture. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 180 crores, the movie minted a lifetime collection of Rs 58.18 Crore at the domestic box office. It turned out to be one of Aamir's weakest performance at the ticket windows in almost a decade.

Previously, it was reported that the Advait Chandan-directorial will be releasing on the OTT platforms after six months. But now, there is a strong buzz in the trade that the makers are planning an early release for Laal Singh Chaddha to minimise their losses. Buzz is that the film is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 20. Apparently, the OTT giant signed the deal with the makers of this film after a lot of back and forth.

Trade analyst Girish Johar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "As per trade buzz... to minimise losses .. the OTT premiere of #LaalSinghChaddha will be on 20th Oct on #Netflix instead of the post 6months theatrical release, as announced by #AamirKhan earlier!"

For the unversed, before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan had said in an interview that the early 0TT premiere is one of the reasons for the poor performance of Hindi films at the box office.

"I believe that if a movie is coming to your home through OTT within a few weeks after the release, then why would people go and watch it in theatres? Yeh toh wohi baat ho gayi ki aap kahi mat jao... main aa raha hu aapke pass. So, I have always fought for a 6-months gap in the digital release," the actor had said,

However, the latest development hints that Laal Singh Chaddha is likely to get an early OTT release though there isn't any official word yet from the makers on this.

Post Laal Singh Chaddha's theatrical release, there were reports doing the rounds that the distributors of the film have suffered from major losses because of the film's poor performance. However, the makers had denied these speculations.