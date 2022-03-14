Aamir Khan Says Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Gave Him Life's Best Birthday Gift; 'My Love For Her Has Increased'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turns a year older today (March 14). The actor is overwhelmed about the birthday wishes pouring in for him on social media from all nooks and corners. While speaking with a news portal, the Dangal actor revealed the best birthday gift he has received this year and it came from none other than his ex-wife and producer Kiran Rao.

Aamir revealed that recently when Kiran returned back from a month-long shoot in Bhopal, he had a conversation with her wherein he asked her to list down his drawbacks and weaknesses so he could work upon them as he is trying to improve as a person.

The actor was quoted as saying by News18, "Kiran was away for a month, busy with a shoot in Bhopal and she returned a few days ago. So, we were sitting together and I generally asked her, "Kiran, you know me the best, can you tell me such things- given that I am going through a phase where I'm trying to improve as a person, trying to focus on my weakness- can you tell me a few things that you feel are my weaknesses and drawbacks on which I should focus on? She gave me a list of 10-12 points, that I sat and wrote as well. So, that's my life's best birthday gift."

Aamir further added the points mentioned by Kiran left him surprised as they were so on point.

"The points that she gave me, they were so on point, I wondered, 'She's actually right! I am like this, these are my drawbacks.' That's why I feel it's the best birthday gift of my life. She pointed out my weakness with honesty and love, no one tells you what she told me. Uss baat ki main izzat bhi karta hoon aur mera pyaar badh gaya hai unke liye (I respect it and my love for her has increased)," he told the portal.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao left everyone shocked when they announced their divorce in July last year. They had released an official statement regarding the same in which they had mentioned that they would co-parent their son Azad. Workwise, Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.