Aamir Khan Says He Got Completely Lost While Winning Hearts Of Audience; Regrets Not Being There For Children

Who says being a superstar is like laying on a bed of roses? As they say, every coin has two sides, being a celebrity comes with its own pros and cons. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Aamir Khan opened up about taking his family for granted while winning hearts of audience. He also regrets not being available for his children when they needed him the most.

He told News18, "Somewhere I didn't shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena's parents, Kiran's parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones."

He further said that he was 18, when he joined the film industry, and he got so absorbed, because he wanted to learn so much.

"I wanted to do so much that I somewhere - today I realise - people who were close to me, I couldn't give them time the way I wanted to. They are important to me," added Khan.

Speaking about being engrossed in his profession, Aamir said that he was trying to build a relationship with his audience and he gave everything to that relationship, including his time and emotions.

Aamir further asserted that he has not only laughed with his audience, but has cried with them too! He is elated that his fans also encouraged him and gave him hope through his films like Taare Zameen Par.

"I have given all my time to my work and I made that relationship very strong. I thought my family was with me anyway. I just wanted to win the hearts of the audience at the time. And, I got completely lost, so much so that I forgot my family was waiting for me," said Aamir.

Speaking about not spending enough time with his children, Aamir said, "It's my biggest mistake. But I won't blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn't there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn't by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back."