Aamir Khan Says Mother's Reaction To Laal Singh Chaddha Was The Best, Tells Him Not To Make Any Change

Aamir Khan who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, recently revealed that the film is currently being test screened for audiences. The makers recently unveiled the film's first song titled 'Kahani', giving a glimpse at what to expect. Among fans, one who is impressed with the film is Aamir's mother.

Revealing how his mother reacted to the film's screening, Aamir said that she was so happy she asked him not to make any changes to the film. During an interview with Red FM, the actor was asked whose opinion in his family matters the most to him. Aamir revealed that his mother's opinion is the priority.

The actor also revealed that he always consults with her and then goes to his children. He said, "Ammi bohot hi suljha hua response deti hai. Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai 'Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai' She's very cute in the way she says it."

(My mother gives well thought-out responses. When she doesn't like something, she says, 'Get it away from me, what have you made').

Talking about his mother's reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir added, "Ammi ko film bohot pasand aayi. She said, 'Aamir aap kisiki baat mat suniye. Aapki film bohot sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye.' So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me."

(My mother really liked the film. She said, 'Don't listen to anybody else, you've made a very good film. Don't cut anything, release it as it is'. My mother's opinion of my work is very important to me).

For the unversed, Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was set to release in 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. The film is slated for an August 11 release.