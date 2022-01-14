Aamir Khan To Hold A Special Screening Of Laal Singh Chadha For Tom Hanks In The US?

The Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha is one of the most awaited films of this year. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer cult classic Forrest Gump. Now, the latest development surrounding the film suggests that the actor will be hosting a special screening of the movie for Hanks in the US.

Aamir Khan will be playing the role of the main protagonist in the movie that was essayed by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. According to a news report in India Today, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor wishes to show Laal Singh Chadha personally to Hanks to get to know about his views on the film. The publication quoted a source on the same stating, "Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha's release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts."

Talking about Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks played a slow-witted but kind-hearted man who witnesses many historical and landmark events in US history. The film was based on the 1986 novel of the same name. The film was helmed by Robert Zemeckis. Apart from the News Of The World actor, the film also starred Robin Wright, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field and Gary Sinise. It can be expected that in the Hindi remake, Aamir Khan's character will also witness some important historical events of India. The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of South sensation Naga Chaitanya.

Earlier in an interview quoted by Tribune India, Kareena Kapoor Khan had revealed that Aamir Khan has gone through a lot while working in Laal Singh Chadha. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress had said, "I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially, Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it."